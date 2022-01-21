SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

