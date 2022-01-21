SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 158,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 56,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

