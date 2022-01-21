Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147.98 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $147.98 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,141,855 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

