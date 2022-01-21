Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Cap of $590.76

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 257.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $590.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00026630 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

