Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.59 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.