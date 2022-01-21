Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

SBUX stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,551. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.59 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

