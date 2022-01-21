Starlink (STARL) Market Cap Hits $223.66 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market cap of $223.66 million and $15.18 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

