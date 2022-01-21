Stealth (XST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,633.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $996,561.99 and $1,633.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017308 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009451 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

