Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

