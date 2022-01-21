Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,919 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Stellantis worth $169,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,998. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

