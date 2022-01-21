Stellar Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and $653.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00176882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00183033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,296 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,247,415 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

