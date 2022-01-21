Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,713,206.98.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$75.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

