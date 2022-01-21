Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CXDO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,030. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

