Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 775 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $110.17. 216,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

