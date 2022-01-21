Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 66,398 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 4,295 put options.

Shares of XLC stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,323,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $86.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,935,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,806,000 after buying an additional 3,914,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,932,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,451 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,828,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 576,631 shares in the last quarter.

