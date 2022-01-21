Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 191362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

