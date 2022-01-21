Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32. 6,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 192,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stoneridge by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

