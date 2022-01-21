STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 153917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.