Strategic Asset Leasing (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Strategic Asset Leasing shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,269,101 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAS)

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

