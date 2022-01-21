Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,869,245 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.