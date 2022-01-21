Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $476.58 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Strong has a total market cap of $65.90 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $476.58 or 0.01312099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

