Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $255.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,430. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.11. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

