Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

