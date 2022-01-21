Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.58. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

SULZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sulzer in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

