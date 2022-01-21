Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Down 1.9%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.05 and last traded at C$21.22. 516,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 422,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.