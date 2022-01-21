Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $42,396.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,011,298 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,298 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

