Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $139.95 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 8.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $139,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.45 on Friday. 2,255,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.