Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.23. The company had a trading volume of 855,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

