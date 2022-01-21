Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,151. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

