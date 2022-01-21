Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 2,589.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC accounts for about 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

