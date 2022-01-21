Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 13,035 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,409 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 83,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,274. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96.

