Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $194.57. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.16 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78.

