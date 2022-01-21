Sun Life Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,827. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.58.

