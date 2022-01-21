Sun Life Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 323,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

