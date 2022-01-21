Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,799 shares during the period. Mister Car Wash makes up 9.7% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 3.13% of Mister Car Wash worth $169,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE MCW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

