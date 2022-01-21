SUN (old) (SUN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

