Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading 1% Higher

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

