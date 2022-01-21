Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading 1% Higher

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

