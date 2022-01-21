Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Lessened by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for 2.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,573. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

