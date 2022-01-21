Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Lowered by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up 2.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,573. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

