Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.75 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.