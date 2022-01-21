Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 5.7% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and $811,967.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.56 or 0.07263098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,164,789 coins and its circulating supply is 341,794,788 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

