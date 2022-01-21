Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.47).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDRY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 425 ($5.80) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 229.13 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £188.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.46. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

