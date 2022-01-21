Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $137,568.06 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 33,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.49.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

