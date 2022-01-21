Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

