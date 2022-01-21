Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.87. The firm has a market cap of £161.55 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.45).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

