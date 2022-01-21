Susannah Nicklin Buys 698 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.83) on Friday. The North American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £395.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

