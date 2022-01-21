suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.97 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $188,123.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

