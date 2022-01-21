SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $935.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $985.00 to $935.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.56.

SIVB stock traded down $52.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.86. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

