Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 11,630 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $95,880.96.

On Thursday, January 13th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. 389,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $765.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

