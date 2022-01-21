Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Plains GP worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

